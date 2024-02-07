The MP for Warrington North has said that children would benefit from being taught mindfulness lessons after Brianna Ghey’s murder.

Labour’s Charlotte Nichols said teaching mindfulness would also creative positive change for not just pupils, but staff across the country and promote “empathy, compassion and kindness” in society.

The charity Mind defines Mindfulness as a calming technique which involves noticing what is happening in the present moment without judgment.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe were 15 years old when they stabbed 16 year old Brianna to death in Culcheth Linear Park near Warrington last February.

Brianna's mum Esther Ghey and the Warrington Guardian newspaper are running the Peace In Mind campaign, which is raising money to send teachers on Mindfulness in Schools Project (MiSP) training courses.

Brianna Ghey was stabbed to death by two 15-year-olds in Culceth Linear Park in February 2023. Credit: Family photo

Ms Nichols, MP for Warrington North, told a Westminster Hall debate: “Brianna Ghey was sassy, beautiful, kind, courageous and authentically herself. She was loved fiercely and her was death unspeakably tragic.

“No parent should ever have to bury their child but to have gone through what Esther has, and have the drive to seek positive change in the wake of that takes extraordinary courage and compassion.

“Esther is perhaps the most remarkable person I have ever met but she doesn’t want the sympathy or pity of those here today, but a commitment to standing alongside her and our community in delivering a lasting legacy for her daughter.

“We want to promote empathy, compassion and kindness throughout society, and I hope today’s debate brings us one step closer to achieving this with a modest, evidence-based ask to put mindfulness onto the national curriculum for the benefit of pupils, staff and our country.”

Brianna Ghey with her Mum Esther Ghey. Credit: Family photo

Schools minister Damian Hinds recognised the work of Ms Ghey, who was sat in Westminster Hall for the debate on Wednesday 7 February.

Mr Hinds said: “Her ambition to promote empathy, compassion and resilience through the Peace In Mind campaign is one we can and do all commend.

“There are few things more critical than the happiness of our children.

“The Government actively explored approaches that could improve young people’s mental health and wellbeing, such as mindfulness interventions.”

Mr Hinds added: “There is evidence of the benefits of mindfulness, and I know many schools will feel a positive impact on their students from programmes like the one provided by the Mindfulness in Schools Project.

“We should also remember that it might not be right for everyone – for every school or every individual within a school.

“Schools should retain flexibility to choose the interventions that suit their pupils and their own local context, supported by high-quality evidence and guidance.”

Mr Hinds said the Government is offering all state schools and colleges a grant to train a senior mental health lead by next year, noting more than 14,400 have claimed such funding so far.