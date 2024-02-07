Mum calls for change after son died from choking on sensory ball

Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports journalist Tim Scott spoke to Louis about her campaign

A mother is calling for change after her son died from choking on a soft sensory ball at a day centre for people with learning disabilities.

Louis Rawlinson, 27, was attending the day centre when he swallowed the squidgy ball. An inquest recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

Now his mother, Andrea Buckley, has launched a campaign calling for the balls to carry safety warning.

His mother described him as "a proper character" that was "full of personality" and a "wicked sense of humour".

Louis's mum said he was "loved by everybody he met". Credit: ITV Granada Reports

She said: "My son had learning disabilities and other health conditions and he attended a day centre.

"Unfortunately on July 19 2023 he was playing with his sensory toys like he always did and he choked on a sensory ball that was one of his items that he played with."

The ball was just under the size of a tennis ball, with beads inside that made it malleable and easy for Louis to swallow.

After swallowing it, Louis suffered a cardiac arrest at the day centre before paramedics managed to get a tube in to give him some oxygen.

However, when he was at Fairfield Hospital in Bury, they realised the ball had gone down his throat, on top his vocal chords.

He died six days later due to a lack of oxygen.

Louis used the sensory ball to help with his swimming. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

"It was really, really hard. I think if it was part of his condition it probably wouldn't have been as hard," said Ms Buckley.

"He'd gone to day centre perfectly happy on that Wednesday morning and then six days later, we'd lost him. That's been hard to get over."

Ms Buckley is now campaigning to make people aware of the danger the balls can bring especially as they are are used by many people with complex needs.

She says they are "readily available" and "not all have warnings on them".

Ms Buckley added: "It went to an inquest and was classed as an accidental death.

"When I mentioned to the coroner I was doing this campaign she thought it was a fantastic idea.

"The balls are aimed at people with special needs and autism. You can buy boxes of 15 of them."

The family are calling for clear warnings to be put on the balls or a ban to prevent them from being used. They say they are a high risk.

"The fire in my belly is to get the message out there and so hopefully no other family has to go through what we have," said Ms Buckley.

"I feel it's not just in Louis area that is a concern all types of children have them as so readily available and cheap.

"Louis had his for three years and it was one of his favourite sensory items it just highlights how they can become so dangerous."

The material of the ball means that it is easily compressed and made it difficult for medical professionals to realise it was so far down Louis's throat.

Louis's family are now calling for a change in the way sensory balls are marketed. Credit: MEN Media

"Louis has left a massive hole in our lives. For 27 years my role was to look after Lou," said Ms Buckley.

"If it saves one life, if it saves two lives, it's amazing to think unfortunately Lou's legacy was after he's gone, that he had to make a difference."

