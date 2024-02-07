Police have charged 10 men following the death of football fan Tony Johnson in Blackpool.

Mr Johnson, 55, suffered serious injuries after being assaulted outside a pub in Manchester on Saturday 4 March 2023 at around 7pm.

Johnson was attacked following a football match between Blackpool and Burnley earlier that day. Very sadly, he died later in hospital.

Detectives investigating the death of football fans death have now charged 10 men in connection with the incident and disorder leading up to it.

Following consultations with the Crown Prosecution Service, officers Wednesday 7 February charged Jake Balmforth, 34, of Tarvin Close, Burnley, with the manslaughter of Mr Johnson.

Nine men have been charged in relation to the disorder that led to Mr Johnson being assaulted.

John Oswell, 49, of Royal Avenue, Blackpool, Jonothan Lines, 31, of Millington Avenue, Blackpool, Reece Hutchinson, 19, of Briarfield Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, and Callum Howarth, 29, of Boleyn Court, Dalkeith Avenue, Blackpool, are charged with affray.

Nicholas Schofield, 31, of Langroyd Road, Colne, John Whiteside, 46, of Noyna Road, Foulridge, Colne, Jason Tattersall, 19, of Aylesbury Walk, Burnley, Joshua Ashton, 19, of Rimmington Avenue, Burnley, and Zak Bailey, 19, of Highfield Avenue, Foulridge, Colne, are charged with affray.

All 10 men have been bailed to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Wednesday 13 March.