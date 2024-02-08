**Warning - distressing images below**

A father and son have been handed suspended prison sentences for starving their dog to death leaving her with "with every bone visible through her fur".

Last July, Cassie, a bull terrier dog, was found dead at the home of Raymond Warren and his son Reece Williamson in Hildebrand Close, Walton.

The court heard RSPCA Inspector Lisa Lupson had been asked to collect Cassie’s body from a vet on 24 July 2023.

In written evidence, the inspector said: “I was shocked to see the condition of the dog inside the bag. Cassie was a brown coloured, female, bull terrier type dog, she was in an emaciated condition with every bone visible through her fur."

Police officers took Cassie to the vet after finding her dead in the kitchen of the property the day before.

On 30 January at Liverpool Magistrates Court, Williamson, aged 24, was handed a 23-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, after failing to provide Cassie with adequate nutrition.

While Warren, aged 54, who breached a five-year ban on keeping animals was given a six week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

A post-mortem report showed Cassie’s gastrointestinal tract was empty. It concluded that the body condition was most likely due to starvation through a lack of access to food.

Inspector Lupson, gave Cassie's body condition one out of nine, she said: “I would expect a responsible owner to seek veterinary attention should their pet become underweight and to protect their animal from ingesting foreign material and seek veterinary advice if this had knowingly occurred.

“Cassie ingested non-food material which shows she still had an appetite, hunger and willingness to eat.

"This corroborates the postmortem report which concluded that lack of food was the likely cause of the emaciation and ultimate death.

“She will have felt weakness and debilitation having a severe lack of energy. This will have been uncomfortable and severely impacted her everyday life, ability to ambulate, to obtain food or water and play.

"The duration of these failings will be a minimum of several days but is more likely to be for a period of weeks looking at the evidence presented.”

Both defendants have been banned from keeping animals for ten years and also ordered to complete rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Williamson in a police interview said Cassie did not eat properly and needed medication. He said he was too scared to take her to the vet and admitted he had not done the right thing.

Warren told police that Cassie had only lived with them for a few months without knowing where she had come from. He said he had not seen the dog for up to two weeks and was unaware of her poor condition.

Both men, now of Winter Grove, St Helens, were also ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.

Credit: RSPCA

Speaking after the conclusion of the case, Inspector Lupson said: “Cassie’s emaciated body was a sad and shocking sight. She had clearly been neglected for many weeks and veterinary assistance should clearly have been sought.

"Mr Warren also knew he was disqualified from keeping animals and there is a clear reason why breaches are imposed by the courts - they are there to protect animals from people who have been convicted under the Animal Welfare Act.

"We are grateful to the police for their assistance with this case, which was extremely upsetting for everyone involved.”

A second dog at the property, not part of the investigation was taken into care by police.

