A border collie has been reunited with its owner, after going missing for almost a month in the Isle of Man.

Eddie went missing in Ramsey on 9 January, but was found 29 days later 'safe and well'.

After realising he had gone missing, Eddie's owner Karen, said: "To say I was devastated would be an understatement, as I was so far away and couldn’t help look for him".

Eddie was being walked by a dog sitter in the north of the island, where he slipped his lead and ran away.

A dedicated Facebook group was set up to search for the missing Romanian rescue dog, with 1,800 members posting sightings and updates.

Karen said: "Over the past 3 weeks I’ve been chasing the sightings, there were definitely times when I thought it was going to be impossible to be in the right place at the right time. Still, we followed up every sighting and I think it helped our chances by not giving up!"

Avril Muller, one of the page admins, said: "We never doubted that Eddie would be found. The important breakthrough was the photo which was taken on the Mountain Road last week. That proved that Eddie was well and alive."

Eddie was spotted on the Mountain Road on 1 February. Credit: Facebook

After 29 days of searching, Eddie was found in the Glen Auldyn area on 7 February, around three miles away from where he had slipped his lead.

Karen made her way to where she thought he might be and gently whispered 'Eddie', before he 'jumped inside the car like nothing had happened'.

Karen said: "I cried like a baby, couldn’t believe it! First call was to my best friend Darren who had my daughter with him, then my partner, Samantha, my son then my mum! Total disbelief that he was finally safe! He actually pulled me into the house when we arrived home!"

Eddie is now safe and well recovering at home from his journey around the Isle of Man.

Karen said: "He’s just chilling out on the sofa like nothing happened. He’s skinny and looks a bit stiff with a cut on his foot, and that’s all the injuries he’s got after 29 days on the run!"

A new GPS tracker has been ordered for Eddie, and an AIrTag has been put on his collar.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.