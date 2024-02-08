Four men who worked for Metrolink transport have denied killing a man who suffered a cardiac arrest after he was allegedly restrained in Manchester.

Stephen Rowlands, 67, Brian Gartside, 59, Matthew Sellers, 29, and Paul Fogarty, 50, all pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of Jack Barnes.

Mr Barnes, aged 29, from Hull, suffered a cardiac arrest during an incident in October 2016 after he was reportedly restrained in Manchester city centre. He died weeks later on 2 December 2016.

Jack Barnes was from Hull Credit: Family photo

A trial taking place at Liverpool Crown Court has been scheduled for January next year. The trial could last up to six weeks.

Mr Rowlands also denied a charge of perverting the course of justice during a hearing on 8 February at Manchester Crown Court.

Mr Rowlands' additional charge stated that he is accused of providing a witness statement to Greater Manchester Police, in which he allegedly 'falsely stated' that Mr Barnes had 'wielded a bag', which struck him on the hand and caused 'injury'.

The men worked for Metrolink in Manchester

"Your trial is now fixed for January 20 next year, to be tried in Liverpool Crown Court," Mr Justice Goose told the four defendants.

"The trial is going to take between four to five, or four to six weeks. I have made various orders in relation to the preparation of this case for trial on that date.

"In the meantime I am going to renew your bail."

Mr Rowlands, of Wearish Lane, Bolton; Mr Gartside, of Danesworth Avenue, Whitworth, Lancashire; Mr Sellers, of Heathfield Road, Bury; and Mr Fogarty, of Monks Lane, Bolton; were all granted unconditional bail.

