Isle of Man Mountain Road closes due to 'hazardous conditions'

Police in the Isle of Man have closed the main route connecting the north and the capital of the island due to 'hazardous conditions'.

The A18 Mountain Road, Tholt-E-Will, and Beinn Y-Phott road are inaccessible, due to overnight snowfall on higher ground.

Drivers can go as far as the Creg Ny Baa pub, but are being asked to travel with caution.

The Victory Cafe at the top of the Mountain Road is not accessible. Credit: Isle of Man Government (Webcam)

It comes after an amber weather warning for snow on high ground above 800ft, which is in place until 11:00pm.

A yellow warning of coastal overtopping is also in place until 1:00pm tomorrow.

Police say snow is also beginning to build up on the Sloc, and the Department of Infrastructure are in attendance.

Further updates will be posted on the Isle of Man Constabulary Facebook page.

