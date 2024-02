A man who kicked a puppy "like a football" has been banned from keeping animals for five years.

Paul Chadwick, 32, from Fazakerley, was sentenced at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 6 February after pleading guilty to an animal welfare offence at an earlier hearing.The court heard that two members of the public witnessed Chadwick kick the dog - a five-month-old Cane Corso named Rocky - at the side of Huyton Lane on 31 March 2023.A passing police car stopped, seized Rocky from Chadwick and took him to a vets for an examination. The police also contacted the RSPCA.

As well as a five-year ban from owning any animals, the 32-year-old was handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge, and handed a six-month drug rehabilitation and mental health requirement order.

The vet examination found several injuries on Rocky, including a swollen shoulder, elbow pain, broken claws and haemorrhage to the left eye. Credit: RSPCA

An expert vet witness said in a statement in court, that members of the public reported Chadwick to be "intoxicated" as he was staggering in the road.

The statement said: "The man was seen by both witnesses to yank the dog’s lead multiple times and then a ‘violent’ and ‘forceful’ kick was made which appeared to connect with the dog’s head.

"After this blow the dog was unwilling to go with the man and appeared reluctant to walk with a crouched body posture."

The court heard that the police officers described the dog as appearing scared of Chadwick and cowering away from him.

Rocky suffered multiple injuries, including to his eye. Credit: RSPCA

The vet said in a statement: "The dog would have not only been suffering pain from the blows but also psychological distress with fear from being injured again."Any owner who is capable of striking their dog to this extent while out in a public space is also very capable of doing so in the home environment and it is a concern that this may not have been the first time the dog was injured. This is unacceptable."

RSPCA inspector Anthony Joynes, who investigated the incident, said after the sentencing: "The people who witnessed this incident said Chadwick kicked Rocky like he was a football.

"Thankfully Rocky made a full recovery from his injuries. It is wholly unacceptable to treat an animal like this.

"I’d like to thank the witnesses who stopped their car following this incident and ensured the police were alerted, as well as thanking the police officers for making sure Rocky was taken to safety.”Rocky, who did not belong to Chadwick, was returned to his owner.

