Video: Cheshire Police warning of difficult driving conditions due to snow

The Met Office has issued weather alerts and warned of disruption in parts of the North West with drifting snow and strong winds.

There are yellow weather warnings across the region, with two amber alerts affecting North Wales, the Pennines and Peak District until 6am Friday morning.

Snow drifts in Buxton with gusts of 40mph at times. Credit: @StormChaserLiam

Up to 25cm of snow is forecast on high ground, with 10-15cm of snow is expected quite widely across the warning area.

With gusts of winds in Buxton of 40mph causing snow drifts.

An amber weather warning means travel delays on roads are likely; public transport vehicles and cars could be stranded; power cuts are possible; and some rural communities could be cut off temporarily.

A snow plough has been used to clear pavements in Buxton with warnings of more heavy snow between noon and 6pm.

Clearing pavements in Buxton with a snow plough Credit: PA

Cheshire Police have warned drivers of difficult conditions on the A537 Cat and Fiddle road, with drifting snow and strong winds.

The road remains open between Buxton and Macclesfield in Cheshire.

In Saddleworth, gritters are spreading salt on affected roads on higher routes, including the A62 up at Bleak Hey Nook.

According to Met Office maps, snow across Greater Manchester and Lancashire is expected to be most heavy from noon until rush hour this evening.

Travel disruption is expected through the day as the snow causes issues on the roads and railways.

Drivers have been urged to expect delays on the M62 as the snow hits, particularly over the Rakewood Viaduct stretch in Littleborough on higher ground.

National Highways has also warned of possible delays on the M6 and M56 due to the weather conditions.

The Met Office predicted Merseyside could be set for hours of heavy snow and sleet from noon to rush hour.

Lancashire County Council said all priority routes in East Lancashire have been gritted.

"Priority routes only cover a third of the highway network and ice patches can develop on treated surfaces caused by water run-off from fields or other sources. Ice is most likely on untreated surfaces."

Police in the Isle of Man have closed the main route connecting the north and the capital of the island due to 'hazardous conditions'.

The A18 Mountain Road, Tholt-E-Will, and Beinn Y-Phott road are inaccessible, due to overnight snowfall on higher ground.

Drivers can go as far as the Creg Ny Baa pub, but are being asked to travel with caution.

