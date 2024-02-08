Padiham Pool stars in new indie film 'The Baths'

Play Brightcove video

Report by Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore

What do you do if you want to get your very own film idea commissioned?

Well.. do it yourself! That's the message from one Lancashire based aspiring film maker.

Jack Hartley from Padiham had an idea about a film set in a local swimming baths so instead of talking about it - he went out there and did it.

Jack says: "The story follows the complexities between the staff and the members and the day-to-day running of a fictional swimming baths in the fictional northern town of Gorple.

"I never even approached any funding bodies- I reached out to a couple of local people that I thought could be suitable for those characters so we got a small crew together and came and did it!"

The film is called The Baths, and stars Shameless and Benidorm star Alice Barry.

The actress didn't have far to travel to work, as she lives in Padiham too.

She said: "Oh, loved it. Loved it. Anything local I love, you know, and I'm really enjoying this part, you know, because I play Janice who is the manageress of the pool.

"People always stop me and say, oh you were in Benidorm and in Shameless. My grandson lives in Padiham, and when he was out in Iraq they had shameless on and they used to shout to him Hey, your grandmas on!"

Credit: ITV Granada

The film is yet to be released in it's entirety, but snippets have been released on reels and clips on social media.

"Eventually, down the line, we will release it to the public. I can definitely see it as a six part series. It's all about them. It's not just about me" says Jack"It's about everyone. In the community"