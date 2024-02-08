Teenager stabbed in Aldi car park in Ashton-under-Lyne

A teenager is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in an Aldi car park in Ashton-under-Lyne. The 18-year-old was left seriously injured after being attacked on Wednesday afternoon, with a manhunt launched to trace the attacker.Four police scenes were later put in place across Ashton-under-Lyne and Oldham. The violent assault was reported in the car park of the supermarket next to Ikea, off Dean Street and Oldham Road in the town. Emergency services were called shortly after 2pm. The car park was cordoned off with forensics scouring the scene for evidence.The teenagers injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.Crime Scene Investigators were seen scouring the scene for evidence with a large part of the car park taped off.A further cordon was erected on Second Avenue in Limeside, with an air ambulance also scrambled to the scene and landing in a nearby park.

Officers on Second Avenue Credit: MEN syndication

Door-to-door enquiries were carried out in Limeside throughout the afternoon as officers were seen inspecting a car within the cordon that is understood to have been involved in the incident.One homeowner described the incident as 'shocking' but admitted they had stopped letting their kids play outside "because of violent crime in the area".Elsewhere in Ashton-under-Lyne, cordons were erected on Wellington Street and Warrington Street as enquiries continued into the evening. No arrests have been made in connection with the attack and investigations are ongoing.