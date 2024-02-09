A driver threw a hot takeaway meal into a British Gas engineer's face during a fit of road rage.

Simon Lloyd hurled his tray of curry, chips and rice through the window of his Range Rover on Roman Road in Hoylake on 25 August 2022.

Liverpool Crown Court heard how Neil Reeve had just finished a job on North Parade at around 1pm.

Lloyd tried to overtake the engineer on Roman Road in his silver Range Rover, but was unable to do so because of another car being in front of the white van.

The 47-year-old, of Bertram Close in Meols, then proceeded to drive alongside Mr Reeve on the wrong side of the road.

Both had their windows down, and Mr Reeve asked him: "What are you doing?"

Liverpool Crown Court heard how a furious Lloyd responded by shouting and swearing.

Sarah Holt, prosecuting, described how the defendant then overtook him, but stopped at the roadside.As Mr Reeve passed him, he was hit by the meal that the other driver had purchased at a chip shop moments earlier.

He described "feeling the hot curry sauce on his neck" following the assault and was forced to pull over as he was "covered in food".

Lloyd was then said to have begun trying to punch him and subsequently tackled him to the ground after both men got of of their vehicles. However, he was cleared of a count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to this part of the incident.He then drove away "in such a hurry" that he left his shoes and sunglasses behind.

Residents living in a nearby house took Mr Reeve in and gave him a cup of tea.Lloyd subsequently told detectives under interview that the British Gas Driver had verbally abused and spat at him, and that he threw his food in "reflex in the heat of the moment".

He also said he pushed him away in self-defence after he "came at him".Mr Reeve was unable to continue working for the rest of the day as a result of the attack. His van was also unusable for several weeks.Lloyd has no previous convictions. Cheryl Mottram, defending, told the court this morning, Friday: "He is a pleasant and polite man ordinarily."He accepts the verdict of the jury. He accepts that what he has done needs to be marked."Lloyd was convicted of assault by a jury and was given a 12-month community order with 180 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days.

He has also been told to pay court costs of £2,000, £500 in compensation and a victim surcharge, which must be paid within three months.Sentencing, Judge David Potter said: "For a man in his mid-40s of previous good character, it is baffling to this court that you should be facing sentence having been convicted by a jury."What happened was inappropriate and criminally wrong. It is clear to this court that you need to undertake work with regards to your temper when faced with stressful situations."