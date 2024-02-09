A fifth man has been charged with murder following the death of a man after an altercation at a set of traffic lights.

Sadiq Al-lami, 30, was killed on Tuesday 23 January 2024 after the dispute on the A34 Kingsway in East Didsbury, Manchester.

Yusaf Ahmed, 24, of Plaza Boulevard, Liverpool has been charged in connection with the murder.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of a schedule appearance at Stockport Magistrates on Friday 9 February.

Four other men have been charged with murder and remain in custody.

In a tribute to the 30-year-old h is family said: “Sadiq's warmth and love touched the hearts of everyone that he met.

"His love and laughter were contagious, and he was always full of life. Sadiq will be greatly missed and will never be forgotten.”

Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team still want to hear from anyone who believes they may have CCTV or dashcam footage, or who witnessed anything which could assist officers with their investigation by calling 101 and quoting log 166 from 23 January 2024.

Details can also be submitted direct online using the dedicated Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP).

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be dialled anonymously on 0800 555 111.