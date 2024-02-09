A football match to raise funds for a statue of the “uncrowned boxing champion” Len Johnson will return this May.

The fixture at Lightbowne Road will pit FC United Legends against a team of musicians, actors and YouTubers.

It is the second match after a successful run out in 2023 and is part of an ongoing campaign to honour Manchester boxer Len Johnson with a statue in the city.

The 2023 edition featured actors from Coronation Street, Waterloo Road, Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr. and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham. It raised more than £10,000 for the statue.

This year’s match has 20 celebrities confirmed with more announcements to be made soon.

The campaign is being run by boxer and actor Lamin Touray and has been backed by famous faces in the boxing world such as Tasha Jonas, Anthony Joshua and Carl Frampton.

Despite winning nearly 100 fights, Len was barred from competing for titles because of a rule put in place by the British Boxing Board that stated both competitors in a title fight had to have white parents

As well as being known for his in-ring record, he was also known for his civil rights and anti-racism efforts, even helping black sailors who had been sacked by a shipping company keep their jobs.

This match runs alongside a touring play by Odd Arts which aims to raise awareness of Len’s story in schools across the North West and has so far been delivered to over 5,000 young people in the region.

Mr Touray says: “I’m delighted the Len Johnson celeb match is back at FC United for a second year running.

"It means so much to us to be able to raise more crucial funds for the statue and massively increase awareness of the remarkable story of Len Johnson Manchester's uncrowned boxing champion.

"A boxer denied the right to compete for the British title simply because of his skin colour. We want to celebrate his successes and highlight the struggle he went through.”

The match will take place at FC United of Manchester’s stadium on Saturday 18 May.