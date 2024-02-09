Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in Skelmersdale.

Lenny Scott, 33, from Prescot was found with serious gunshot wounds on Peel Road at around 7.35pm on Thursday 8 February.

He died later in hospital.

Paramedics found the man with serious wounds. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Lancashire Police believe the offender fled the scene on a bike, possibly a scrambler or e-bike.

Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables, Lancashire Constabulary’s Head of Crime said: "This is a shocking incident that has resulted in a man losing his life.

" We have launched a major investigation, and we have a team of both detectives and uniformed officers and staff working on this enquiry to try and establish exactly what has happened, to identify a motive for this shooting and to identify and arrest the offender.

The gunman was wearing black clothing with an orange high-vis jacket. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

" Incidents like this are extremely rare in Lancashire but we have increased patrols in the area, and if you have any information or concerns, please don’t hesitate to approach an officer.

" We’re now appealing to you to ask for your help. After the shooting, the suspect made off on a bike, thought to be either an e-bike or scrambler bike, wearing black clothing with an orange high-vis jacket.

"If you noticed anyone matching this description, or have seen any abandoned bikes in the area, please tell us as you could provide some vital information to our enquiries."

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region...