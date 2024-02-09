A series of cultural events to mark Lunar New Year in Liverpool are underway as the city prepares to welcome in the Year of the Dragon.

Events will take place from Friday 9 February through to Sunday 11 February in Chinatown but also across the city at the Bombed Out Church, Liverpool ONE and the Royal Albert Dock.

There are installations designed by local schools and community groups around the church. Credit: Liverpool City Council

Attendees can see traditional dragon, lion and unicorn parades, firecracker displays, family workshops, Tai Chi demonstrations, live music, a fairground and food and craft stalls.

Culture Liverpool has commissioned brand new cultural pieces to celebrate Europe's oldest Chinese community.

People will also be able to take part in lantern making sessions, traditional arts and crafts including dragon show puppetry, candle making and storytelling.

The city has been decorated with thousands of lanterns around Chinatown and Liverpool ONE and a number of buildings will be illuminated in red.

Some of the locations include Sefton Park Palm House, the Mersey Gateway Bridge, Cunard Building, Liverpool Town Hall, St George’s Hall, the Martin Luther King Building at the Royal Liverpool Albert Dock, Steve Prescott Bridge. Liverpool ONE and the Rotunda.

A 25-metre, illuminated dragon will be floating through the Albert Docks. Credit: Liverpool City Council

Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Culture, Councillor Harry Doyle, said: “The traditional celebrations have had a bit of a glow-up this year with a brand new name and new locations added which is testament to the scale, popularity and inclusivity of this event.

“In 2023 we welcomed more than 20,000 people on the Sunday alone and it was fantastic to see so many people come together in celebration of our much-loved Chinese community.

“This year it’s bigger and better and we’re delighted that our friends at the Albert Dock are working with us to bring a bit of dragon spirit to their site which will look incredible.

“The day itself is guaranteed to be a real spectacle with a whole host of family-friendly activities which are either free or low-cost.

“And it’s a fantastic start to this special anniversary year which marks our 25-year relationship with Shanghai. We’re hugely proud of the twinning and the many cultural exchanges it has resulted in. This will be the first of many events to mark this significant milestone.”

Secretary of Liverpool Chinese Business Association, Ming Wang, said: “As we say goodbye to the Year of the Rabbit, we welcome the Year of the Dragon – a time which signifies power, success and good fortune.

“Once again, our local Chinese community, Culture Liverpool, and other organisations have worked tirelessly together to arrange a series of arts and cultural events for everyone to enjoy.

“It is guaranteed fun-filled with plenty of activities for children and adults to enjoy. Please come and join the celebrations.”

Sean Morrison, Estate Manager at Royal Albert Dock, said: “We’re delighted to be a part of this year’s spectacular event celebrating the Lunar New Year. For the first time, we’re welcoming a floating dragon to the dock for what is guaranteed to offer three days of breath-taking performances.

"Let’s embrace the Year of the Dragon with joy, harmony and a celebration that reflects our diverse community and shared heritage.”

Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director for Liverpool ONE said: "We are delighted to be part of the city’s celebrations for the Lunar New Year as we embrace the traditions from our various communities in the city.

“At Liverpool ONE, our lantern decorations and activities have become an annual feature, allowing our visitors to join in the celebrations. We wish everyone a prosperous Year of the Dragon."