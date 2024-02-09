Police have confirmed a body of a woman has been recovered on Douglas beach in the Isle of Man.

Officers were called to the beach yesterday afternoon (Thursday 8 February),

In a statement, the Isle of Man Constabulary said the woman was local and her next of kin had been informed, and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police recovered the body from the beach during the afternoon. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Members of the Isle of Man Constabulary and the Civil Defence were seen on Douglas Promenade throughout the afternoon.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of death, and members of the public are being asked not to speculate.