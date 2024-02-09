Greater Manchester Police arrested 55 people in Stockport after one day of action across the area.

Early morning warrants took place in Cheadle, Heald Green and Marple and uncovered a large amount of cash and drugs.

The arrests were for a range of offences, including burglary, possession with intent to supply class A drugs, breaches of court order, sex offender registration and possession of offensive weapons.

It was part of Operation AVRO, an initiative that delivers extra resources and specialist officers to a different district within Greater Manchester monthly.

Police took part in early morning warrants across the area. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

With the support of the Bury team, officers located a cannabis farm with some 900 plants at an address in Heaton Norris.

Partners from Trading Standards, deployed with the Neighbourhood Team, they seized £45,000 worth of illegal vapes.

A traffic operation in Cheadle Heath resulted in a total of 44 offences being recorded, with 33 traffic offences, 11 speeding offences, six prohibition notices, five vehicle seizures and two arrests.

Police horses and officers patrolled in Brinnington and Stockport town centre during the day.

Police horses went across the city centre. Credit: GMP

In the afternoon, Operation Rimini - a dedicated response to tackling reports of various offences in Stockport town centre including theft, shoplifting, and anti-social behaviour - patrolled Stockport town centre.

Police Community Support Officers also provided crime advice and community engagement at a local café.

Stockport College also held a workshop around money mule awareness by the North West Regional Crime Units (ROCU).

Detective Rick Arthern, of GMP’s Stockport District, said: “We’ve had a hugely successful Operation AVRO in Stockport, with a total of 55 arrests for a range of offences, including drug supply occurred during the day of action.

“Proactive police work resulted in a number of arrests including one suspect with a knuckle duster and extendable baton in Stockport town centre, swiftly dealt with by the neighbourhood team.

“We were well supported on the day by resources from across the force, our dedicated Op Rimini team and our partners including Trading Standards and North West ROCU.

“I would like the thank everyone who supported us on the day, including members of the public who took time to speak to our officers about any issues they may have, and whose information meant we could conduct warrants and seizures and achieve such significant results.”

