Towns and cities in the North West will be ringing in the Year of the Dragon this weekend with a series of cultural events to mark the Lunar New Year.

Liverpool, the home to Europe’s oldest Chinese community, is holding some of its biggest-ever celebrations.

Events will take place across the weekend in Chinatown and at local landmarks, the Bombed Out Church, Liverpool ONE and the Royal Albert Dock.

Events will welcome in the Year of the Dragon.

Chester will celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dragon on Saturday, February 10 with performances of traditional music, lions and dragon dancing, non-combustible firecrackers and cultural characters.

In Manchester thousands of traditional red lanterns have been installed to brighten the city’s streets in and there will be celebrations in Chinatown on Saturday, 10th February, from 12pm – 10pm, featuring live music performances, workshops and markets, and an illuminated dragon appearance at nightfall.

The city's festivities will culminate in the return of Manchester's legendary Dragon Parade at midday on Sunday, 11th February, with a brand-new parade route.

In a new route for 2024, it will begin at Oxford Street and George Street junction, before the making its way to Chinatown via Portland Street, Princess Street and Faulkner Street, concluding in Chinatown which is celebrating Chinese New Year with a live performance stage, fun fair, Chinese arts and crafts workshops and a street food market from 12pm– 8pm, as well as an illuminated dragon finale at 6pm.

Chinese New Year celebrations in Chester

Lisa Yam, President of the Federation of Chinese Associations of Manchester said “We’re thrilled to host our 33rd Chinese New Year celebrations in Manchester City Centre.

"For the first time, we are hosting a two-day celebration in Chinatown, and we hope this will give even more people the opportunity to experience the atmosphere, and of course, sample the delicious street food that will be on offer at this special festival.”

The God of Prosperity, The Emperor of Heaven and The Happy Buddha will be in Chester city centre on Saturday morning in an event delivered by the Wah Lei Chinese Association.

Tutors from Wah Lei Saturday Mandarin school, based at the University of Chester, and volunteers will deliver cultural workshops from 12.30pm to 2.30pm for the festival celebrations in Storyhouse.

