Detectives investigating the murder of Lenny Scott in West Lancashire have made an arrest.

Lenny, 33, was gunned down on Thursday evening outside a gym on Peel Road in Skelmersdale.

Lancashire Police believe the offender was wearing a high viz jacket and fled the scene on an e-bike or scrambler bike.

The gunman was wearing black clothing with an orange high-vis jacket.

A 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder after police raided a house in the Kensington area of Liverpool on Sunday morning, 11 February.

He remains in custody for questioning.

A police statement said Lenny’s family have been told of the arrest.

The force said its investigation continues and detectives are still appealing for witnesses and information.

