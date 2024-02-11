Four boys, aged 12 to 14, arrested over rape in Morrisons car park

Four boys aged between 12 and 14 have been arrested following a rape in a Morrisons supermarket car park in Rochdale.

A cordon remains in place at the scene in Newbold while Greater Manchester Police (GMP) continue their investigation.

The force says the suspects, aged 12, 13, 14 and 14, remain in police custody and that the victim is being supported by specialist officers.

"If you or someone you know has been raped or sexually assaulted, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police, or a support agency so you can get the help and support available," GMP said in a statement.

Greater Manchester Police have encouraged victims of sexual assault to seek support. Credit: MEN

Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Manchester provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester.

They offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by calling 0161 276 6515.

Greater Manchester Rape Crisis is a confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. Call on 0161 273 4500 or email help@manchesterrapecrisis.co.uk Survivors Manchester provides specialist trauma informed support to boys and men in Greater Manchester who have experienced sexual abuse, rape or sexual exploitation. Call 0161 236 2182.

