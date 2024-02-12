Play Brightcove video

ITV News corespondent Rachel Townsend has the latest from Liverpool Magistrates Court.

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with an XL bully attack which left an eight-year-old boy with life-changing injuries. Police were called to Wadham Road in Bootle just after 5:20pm on Saturday, February 10, following reports of the "horrific" attack.

The boy was reportedly bitten on the head by the dog, called Snoop, in the communal area of a block of flats and suffered serious, life-changing injuries.Lewis Young, 30, of Wadham Road in Bootle, stands accused of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury.

The boy was left with life-changing injuries after he was attacked by the large dog. Credit: MEN Media

He appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court wearing a grey sweatshirt and trousers.

When asked whether he pleaded guilty or not guilty to the charge, he said: "We're not prepared to give a plea."Mr Young was bailed to appear at a further hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on 11 March.

His mother, Amanda Young, also accused of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury, is due to appear in the magistrates court on Monday afternoon.

Merseyside Police has seized the dog, which was destroyed with the agreement of the owner.