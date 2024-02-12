Shania Twain has been revealed as the fifth and final headliner for Lytham Festival 2024.

The five-time GRAMMY Award winner and best-selling female country pop artist of all time will head to the North West’s largest music festival on Thursday 4 July and will be supported by triple BRIT and Ivor Novello Award winner Rag’n’Bone Man.

They join the already announced headliners:

Hozier - Wednesday 3 July

Courteeners - Friday 5 July

Madness - Saturday 6 July

James - Sunday 7 July

Rag'n'Bone Man will be the support act for Shania Twain at the festival. Credit: Harriet Bols

Other artists performing across the five-day festival include US rock star Brittany Howard, pop icon Rick Astley, British music legend Johnny Marr and English pop-rock outfit The Kooks.

Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: "We have a complete line up and I am delighted. Shania Twain is the Queen of country music. She is a global icon and we cannot wait to welcome her to TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival.

"This will be an amazing night and announcing her as our fifth headliner is the icing on the cake for the summer.

"Every headline artist we have on the bill for 2024 is in the top 20 of artists we are repeatedly asked to deliver, and once again we have programmed five very different nights of live music appealing to a very wide audience.

"Alongside our headliners we also have incredible special guests and support artists and to quite literally have the Giant that is Rag’n’Bone Man joining our bill is fantastic."

The Lytham Festival headliners announced in 2023. Credit: Lytham Festival

Shania Twain remains the top-selling female country pop artist of all time with her hits including Any Man of Mine, That Don’t Impress Me Much, You’re Still the One and Man! I Feel Like A Woman!.

Supporting the country music star will be Rag’n’Bone Man – aka Rory Graham. He rose to prominence in 2016 with the release of the worldwide hit Human. Since his debut, Rag’n’Bone Man has sold out tours and has collaborated with international artists including The Gorillaz, Logic, Calvin Harris and P!nk.

Individual tickets for Shania Twain go on sale at 9am Friday 16 February.

Five-day passes and all other tickets are on sale now.

