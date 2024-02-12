Two teenage girls have been charged in connection with a kidnapping.

A man was assaulted before being forced into a car at around 2am, on 24 January, on Chester Avenue in Dukinfield, police said.

The victim was eventually found and is safe and well.

Megan Birtwistle, of Essington Walk, Denton, has been charged by police with conspiracy to kidnap.

The 18-year-old remains in police custody and will appear at Wigan Magistrates Court on 12 February 2024.

A 17-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with conspiracy to kidnap.

She has been remanded in Custody to appear at Manchester City Youth Court.

E ight people have now been charged in connection the the kidnapping, after six men were also charged last month.