The family of a man who died after being shot outside a gym say they "don’t understand why".

Ex-RAF serviceman Lenny Scott was found by emergency services with serious gunshot wounds on Peel Road in Skelmersdale on Thursday 8 February.

The 33-year-old from Prescot died in hospital a short time later.

Paramedics found the Lenny with serious wounds on Peel Road. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

In a tribute released on Tuesday 13 February, Lenny's family said: “On Thursday 8th February our hearts were broken forever.

"Our Lenny was cruelly taken from us and we don’t understand why.

“Lenny was a devoted dad. He lived for his children. They were everything to him, as he was to them.

"He was a beloved daddy, son, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and colleague.

“He was the biggest, funniest and most lovable person. He had such a big presence and would light up any room he walked into.

"His strength, laughter, hugs, sense of humour and banter were second to none

“He always wanted to make a difference and do the right thing, to help and protect everyone he met and he had a real strong sense of duty and service which was shown by his time serving in the RAF.

“He loved animals so much, especially dogs. We were all so lucky to have him in our lives to watch him grow into this strong wonderful man, loved by so many.

“We are so proud to receive all the wonderful messages and comments telling us just how many people adored Lenny and how they have all been impacted by his death.

“We will make sure that your children are loved and supported and that they will always remember what a fantastic dad you were. We will make sure we get the justice you deserve. You will never be forgotten. Goodnight love, love you loads.”

Lenny Scott was shot dead outside a gym in West Lancashire. Credit: Family photo

Lancashire Police say the gunman either fled on an e-bike or a scrambler bike and was dressed in black clothing with an orange hi-vis jacket.

A 25-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody where he is being questioned by police.

Anyone with information about the shooting should ring 101 quoting log 1155 of 9 February, or alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.