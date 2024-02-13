The family of a man who was found dead inside a home have a released a tribute to a "loving son, dad, brother, partner, and friend".

Tommy Oakes, 46, was found by police on Barnett Avenue in Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, on Sunday 4 February.

In a statement, Tommy's family said he "lived a life full of love, laughter, music, and fishing".

They said: "After his family, DJing is what he loved most and everyone that knew him knew he had an ear for a good tune and could bring a smile to the face of anyone that had the pleasure of meeting him during his 46 years of life."He will be remembered for always cracking jokes and making light of any situation. He was, and will forever be, cherished by his three children, partner and siblings and will be deeply missed by all his family."

Shortly after his death, two women aged 52 and 27 were arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail.

Merseyside Police are continuing to investigate Tommy Oakes' death, and are calling for witnesses and CCTV footage of the area from around 2pm on Sunday 4 February.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...