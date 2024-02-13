Play Brightcove video

Jamie Webster spoke to Granada Reports correspondent Victoria Grimes

S inger-songwriter Jamie Webster says "it's mad" that his album is ahead of Paul McCartney's in the charts and that he feels like "the luckiest lad in the world".

But the 24-year-old from West Derby, Liverpool, says his success "isn't all about chart positions", and that he makes music to connect with "real people".

Jamie's album 10 For The People has entered the charts at number two, while Sir Paul's is at number four.

The album is all about the struggles, joys and escapes of working class life.

When Liverpool won the Champions League in Madrid in 2019, Jamie, who was working as an electrician, played a set at the Plaza Felipe II in front of a 50,000-strong crowd of Reds fans.

Jamie described that day as "the most beautiful accident that ever happened".

He said: "I was just one of the lads off the terrace, who used to go home and away, and around Europe.

"I was playing in pubs on a Friday night to get myself some extra cash to spend at the away games.

"That day in Madrid was the day my life changed."

Jamie Webster playing for Liverpool fans in Madrid in 2019. Credit: ITV News

At the time in 2019, Jamie was still working as an electrician, but he met his manager Dave Pichilingi - who runs record label Modern Sky - on the plane back from Madrid, and his singing career has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Modern Sky is based in Liverpool and represents some of the big North West music acts, like Red Rum Club, The Lottery Winners, and The Lathums.

Jamie and his manager Dave. Credit: ITV News

Jamie is set to play a gig at Liverpool's Sefton Park in front of 40,000 people on Friday 12 July, and says it is a dream come true.

He said: "My bucket list used to be to sell out a gig in Liverpool for 500-600 people.

"Now, it's amazing thing to be able to say I'm playing at Sefton Park, where I walk my dog!"

