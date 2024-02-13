Play Brightcove video

Award winning playwright Jim Cartwright from Lancashire is famous for penning the popular play Road and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice along with many others.

Now, almost forty years after he penned Road he has written a brand new play which has its world premiere at Hope Mill Theatre this week.

It stars popular actors and presenters Matthew Kelly and Denise Welch in the lead, and the only two roles in the show.

The Gap delves into the audacious adventures of Walter and Corral. He’s back up north, she’s still down south. They haven’t seen each other for 50 years, not since their Soho days, back in the swinging ’60s.

However, a chance phone call reunites them for one magical night and in next to no time, they’re back to their old tricks.

Jim Cartwright has now written the Gap and features TV stars Matthew Kelly and Denise Welch

In the role of Walter, Matthew Kelly is one of the UK’s most beloved stars of stage and screen. His West End theatre credits include the original Stanley in Funny Peculiar (Mermaid Theatre) - a role he created originally at the Liverpool Everyman Theatre - and Waiting For Godot with Ian McKellen and Roger Rees (Haymarket Theatre).

Renowned actress Denise Welch will be playing Corral in The Gap. Soon to be starring in Diana: The Musical at The Eventim Apollo this December, her other theatre credits include the 2018 UK tour of Calendar Girls the Musical, and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (The Royal Exchange Theatre).

Alongside her decade-spanning acting career, Denise has been a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women since 2001.

Jim said "this is a new play called The Gap about a couple who haven't seen each other for 50 years. They live at different sides of the country and a chance phone call brings them together.

"I wanted to write something about generational gaps. The gap between the north and the south""We're here at Hope Mill theatre in Ancoats which I think is the most exciting theatre in Manchester easily"

Matthew Kelly said "well, because it's only the two of us you know, you've got to get on because the play is about two friends who've not seen each other for 50 years"

Alongside her decade-spanning acting career, Denise has been a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women since 2001

Denise said "we're honoured to be doing the world premiere of a new Jim Cartwright play. Having both worked with him before, he's fantastic.

"It's not without its challenges. There is a poetry to Jim's work. I know you get used to doing it a certain way in a rehearsal room.

"Then you come in to tech rehearsals, and there's some sentences, like, nothing could suit us old and we couldn't remember it.

"We kept saying to Jim nobody but you Jim would say nothing could suit us old and he replied would you talk to William Shakespeare like that?"

Mathew also hosted Saturday night favourite Stars in Their Eyes

Jim added "You know, I never do get nervous before - because it's kind of out of my hands. I get excited, though I can't wait for everyone to see it now"

The Gap is playing at Hope Mill Theatre in Ancoats until the 16th March.