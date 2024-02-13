Liverpool FC have announced former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson will be part of the legends management team for the game against Ajax Legends.

Eriksson will be joined by other LFC greats, including Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge, for the annual legends charity clash on Friday 23 March.

The 76-year-old revealed he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer in January 2024.

Eriksson managed England for five years before leaving after the 2006 World Cup and stood down from his most recent role as sporting director at Swedish club Karlstad 11 months ago due to health issues.

But during a round of TV interviews upon revealing his health issues, the former England boss disclosed his lifelong love for Liverpool and how he always wished to be manager of the club.

As a result the Jurgen Klopp opened the door for Eriksson to spend the day as manager of the team.

Speaking shortly after Eriksson went public with his diagnosis, Klopp said: “I heard for the first time about his admiration or love for Liverpool and that he was a fan for his whole life.

“Absolutely he’s very welcome to come here and he can sit in my seat in my office and do my job for a day if he wants. That’s no problem.

“Being on the sideline might be a little bit more difficult. To have him here and show him everything and how this wonderful club developed over the years, I think that’s definitely something we will tell him.

“He can come over and have a few wonderful hours here, I’m sure.”

Sven with David Beckham. Credit: PA Images

Now the team has announced it has offered the Swede the managerial role at its annual legends match.

Erikson will manage the Liverpool Legend team at Anfield.

Liverpool FC said: " The former England boss will join a dugout of LFC greats, including Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge, for the annual LFC Foundation charity match.

"All connected with the club and LFC Foundation look forward to warmly welcoming LFC fan Sven and his family to Anfield – and seeing him in the dugout on the day - for a fantastic fundraising occasion."

The lineup for the clash will include former Liverpool goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek – who won the Champions League with the Reds in 2005 and former Ajax shot-stopper Sander Westerveld.

Defenders Martin Skrtel, Fabio Auerlio and Gregory Vignal are also confirmed and Djibril Cisse will be among the attacking options, alongside former Reds and Ajax forward Ryan Babel, who will play for both sides in the game.

Other LFC Legends’ players will be announced in the coming weeks ahead of the game.

Sven revealed his terminal cancer diagnosis in January 2024. Credit: PA Images

All of the money raised from the fixture will go towards the LFC Foundation and its charity partners and will support the charity's work across the Liverpool City Region.

In LFC Foundation’s two previous legends matches against Manchester United and Celtic, they managed to raise £1.45 million for the clubs charity and its partners.

Tickets for the Legends charity match are £28 for adults, £8 for juniors and £18 for over 65s.

Disabled supporters can visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Premium tickets are available from £50 and hospitality tickets start at £150.

