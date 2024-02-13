Play Brightcove video

Dashcam footage seized by police showed the drivers reaching speeds above the national speed limit

Three drivers have been banned for 12 months after using roads like a "race track" and reaching speeds of up to 100mph.

Dashcam footage shows the trio driving at high speed ignoring red traffic lights and pedestrian crossings on Wharfside Way, Trafford, Manchester.

April Farnworth, 27, Oliver Rothwell, 29, and Nabil Adil, 27, had met up at a carpark in Manchester city centre before travelling to a car meet and photoshoot in Bolton.

In the footage released by Greater Manchester Police (GMP), Farnworth, Rothwell and Adil can be heard laughing and saying: "I f****ing beat Nabil on that straight" and "I think we need to start driving nicely now" as they broke speed limits in a number of residential areas.

Roads policing officers were conducting high-visibility speed checks at Wharfside Way, Trafford, near to Manchester United FC’s stadium, when the defendants were captured on a laser device, travelling at almost 80mph.

Farnworth was pulled over in her vehicle and an investigation was launched to identify the other drivers.

One of the drivers reached speeds of up to 101mph while driving on a dual carriageway in Manchester. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Farnworth, Rothwell and Adil appeared at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court where they pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on 30 May 2020.

Farnworth, of Lostock Road, Trafford, and Rothwell, of Hartford Road, Trafford, were both disqualified from driving, fined £245 and ordered to carry out community service of 100 hours of unpaid work.

Adil, of Moor Hill, Rochdale was also banned from driving, fined £695 and told to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Sgt Antony Hannon, from GMP’s roads policing unit said: “This group treated our roads like a race track, placing members of the public in real danger.

"They travelled in excess of 100mph in busy residential built up areas, racing each other with no regard for anyone else.

“Speeding makes up one of the ‘Fatal 4’ alongside drink and drug driving, seatbelt misuse and the use of mobile devices behind the wheel, and I would urge drivers to think about the potentially fatal consequences their behaviour can have.”