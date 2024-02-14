Play Brightcove video

CCTV catches the moment armed robbers break into a pawnbrokers in Leigh

A man has been arrested after armed robbers smashed into a town centre pawnbrokers in broad daylight.CCTV footage of the incident on Saturday 3 February showed a group of four getting out of a black Audi, which stopped at the corner of Silk Street, before they descended on H&T Pawnbrokers on Bradshawgate in Leigh, Greater Manchester.The four people were wearing hoods, balaclavas and dark-coloured clothing.

Three of them appeared to be carrying weapons, while the fourth held a bag.The footage captured two people moving away as the suspects smashed the glass of the shop with sledgehammers in front of Saturday shoppers.

Police said 'several high value items' were stolen from the pawnbrokers.A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery.

