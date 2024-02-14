Mosaic artist highlights fragility of Isle of Man's maritime wildlife

The fragility of wildlife in the waters around the Isle of Man is being highlighted in the work of a mosaic artist.

Designs by Kimmy McHarrie, who is originally from Castletown, are appearing on stamps issued by the Manx Post Office.

Each of the six fish, recreated in mosaic glass, is said to be of "special significance" to islanders.

The 'Marine Mosaics' stamp collection features six fish including the Red Gurnard. Credit: Isle of Man Post Office

The artist, who is a passionate conversationist, wants to "celebrate" native species.

In creating Marine Mosaics she said: "I wanted to celebrate the rich diversity of marine life found in the waters of the Isle of Man.

"Each mosaic tells a story of resilience and beauty, highlighting the importance of protecting our oceans for future generations."

The marine stamp designs will be available from next month. Credit: Isle of Man Post Office/Kimmy McHarrie

Ms McHarrie studied mosaic making in Ravenna in Italy.

She said her work "reflects [her] love of nature, particularly the sea" and credits this to her island upbringing.