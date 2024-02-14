A second girl has come forward after four schoolboys were arrested following the alleged rape of a young girl in a Morrisons supermarket car park.

Officers were initially called to reports of the rape in Newbold, Rochdale, at around 6pm on Saturday 10 February.

But, they now say a second victim has come forward and investigations are continuing into the reports of a rape and sexual assault.

Both girls are now being "safeguarded", Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say.

Four boys, aged 12, 13, 14 and 14, arrested following the allegations have now been released on bail.

The force added additional officers will remain deployed in Newbold, as the investigation continues.

Greater Manchester Police have encouraged victims of sexual assault to seek support. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Superintendent Phil Key said: “As with all investigations into sexual offences, the victims remain our priority, and we have dedicated specialist resources in place to support them and their families as the investigation continues to progress.

“We understand that an incident of such nature is no doubt going to cause the community concern.

"This is why we continue to have an increased visible presence in the area for reassurance, working alongside key partner agencies, as well as additional resources from our Specialist Operations branch patrolling the local transport hubs and networks. I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to them.

“The four suspects arrested at the weekend have been bailed with strict conditions. We are continuing to liaise with the CPS to ensure the investigation progresses towards a prosecution. I can assure the victims and our communities that securing justice is our priority.

“As to not impact the possibility of justice in this case, I would continue to ask the public to refrain from speculating on social media about the names of the victims and suspects involved. By law, they are all entitled to anonymity.”

Support Available

If you or someone you know has been a victim of rape or sexual assault, do not to suffer in silence and report it to the police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

You can also report information and crimes on GMP's website.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There are also lots of organisations and support agencies available across Greater Manchester and nationally that can help and provide support.