An 18-year-old has been charged as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation.

Muhammad Zakir Arif from Bury, Greater Manchester was charged with multiple offences following an operation by Counter-Terrorism Policing North West.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “A man has been charged with a number of offences as part of an ongoing investigation led by Counter-Terrorism Policing North West.

“He has been remanded to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court.”

Arif, of Harrington Close, is accused of one count of assault occasioning bodily harm, one count of strangulation or suffocation, two counts of possessing a bladed article in a public place and two counts of breaching a Section 49 Ripa order, relating to electronic data access.

He will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 14 February.