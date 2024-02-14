Parents are being warned about the dangers of unregulated vapes after children fall ill.

Two pupils at high schools in Chorley and West Lancashire became sick after using vapes which police believe were contaminated.

The pair experienced dizziness and heart palpitations and in one case, a child lost consciousness for a period of time.

In a statement, Lancashire Police said: "We are treating these as isolated incidents and investigations are ongoing regarding the circumstances.

"However, we want to get the message out to parents to be vigilant."

Safer Neighbourhoods Inspector, Jon Cisco, said: “The legal age to use vapes is 18 but we know that in some cases irresponsible retailers have failed to uphold this rule, selling vapes and vape products to children.

"Not only is this illegal but it also presents a real health issue to young people who could become very unwell by these unregulated products.

"We are working closely with our partners and local schools to share intelligence and I would urge anyone with information about those supplying these vapes and vape products, like liquids, to tell us about it so that we can work to get them off the streets and out of the hands of our young people.”

If you are concerned about a young person using drugs and vapes, please contact specialist support charity We are With You via their website or on 0808 164 0074.

Anyone with information about the supply or use of these illegal vapes should contact Lancashire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.