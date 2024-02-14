Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports' presenters Lucy Meacock and Andy Bonner spoke to Rachel McGrath, from the Birth Trauma Association, about the inquiry.

A public inquiry into traumatic births in the UK has had its extended the deadline after an "overwhelming" number of people shared personal stories.

The inquiry's aim is to investigate the causes of birth trauma and was launched by Stafford Conservative MP Theo Clarke after she needed emergency surgery during the birth of her daughter in 2022.

The Birth Trauma Association estimates that 25,000 to 30,000 women experience PTSD after birth in the UK, and its hoped the inquiry will help form policy recommendations for the Government to reduce these numbers

The inquiry was originally accepting written and oral testimonies until Tuesday 6 February, but the overwhelming number of submissions has caused the deadline to be extended to 20 February.

What is birth trauma?

The inquiry's request for personal experiences outlines what could be considered as "birth trauma".

It asks for anyone who experienced "feeling out of control, threatened, powerless, or terrified" during their pregnancy and/or while they were giving birth to share their stories.

Examples of birth trauma are:

Feeling frightened or out of control during your labour or birth

Feeling a huge sense of loss because your baby was whisked off immediately tospecial care

Suffering losses during pregnancy or had a stillborn baby

Sustaining physical injuries such as 3rd or 4th degree tears which have had alasting impact on you

Feeling intensely distressed at your experience with feeding

Birth trauma can also have a lasting impact on a parents mental and/or physical and affect their ability to lead a normal life.

Common symptoms that people experience with birth trauma are:

Re-experiencing traumatic events. This might present as: flashbacks, nightmares, smells or sensations which transport you back and distress when reminded of their experiences.

Using avoidance behaviours. This might present as: avoiding someone or somewhere which reminds you of your traumatic experience (eg pregnant friends, the hospital), isolating yourself from others, physically or mentally removing yourself from conversations which remind you of your distress, deciding that having another baby is an impossibility.

Feeling a heightened sense of threat. This might present as: feeling very jumpy, irritable, extremely worried about the safety of themselves and others or constantly alert.

Negative thoughts or feelings. This might present as: feeling flat, numb or detached from others; feeling overly self-critical or a strong sense of blame, guilt or shame towards yourself or others; and very distressing thoughts.

While the inquiry outlines these experiences and symptoms, it also stresses that no two cases of birth trauma are the same and encourages people to still submit testimonies even if their exact case is not reflected in their guidelines.

How do I submit my testimony?

Written testimonies should be emailed as a word document to inquiry@birthtraumaassociation.org.uk.

What should I include?

The inquiry asks for personal accounts of direct experiences with birth trauma, and also encourages people to mention positive moments so that they will understand what does work.

It is recommended your testimony is no longer than 1,500 words and anonymous testimonies are also accepted.

The inquiry recommends including the following details:

Your name and where you live, unless you would like to remain anonymous.

The name of the hospital or midwifery unit where you gave birth, orwhether you gave birth at home. Include the date of your birth (or births).

Your story, including any problems during pregnancy or any long term injuries.

If you are willing to be contacted, your contact details so the inquirycommittee can follow up with you.

An NHS spokesperson said: “The NHS is improving our support to women who have experienced a traumatic birth through rolling out specialist community perinatal teams and offering comprehensive postnatal check-ups.

“But we understand there is more to do, which is why the NHS is investing £186 million to hire more midwives and other clinicians, backed by a three-year delivery plan for maternity and neonatal services which will make care safer and more personalised for women and babies.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are committed to making the NHS the safest place in the world to give birth, and that’s why birth trauma support is among the top priorities in the Women’s Health Strategy in 2024.