Video of Riya talking to Elaine Willcox for Granada Introducing series

A Bollywood inspired singer from Bolton said "she did not see artists like herself growing up" and she wants to inspire a new generation.

Riya was born in Deli but moved to the North West when she was just a year old and her Indian heritage is a big influence in her music.

The 25-year-old loves Bollywood movies, because they are 'loud and bold' and they have inspired both her sound and performances.

Riya at Manchester Museum Credit: Yash Kalhan

She released her debut single 'Look My Way' in 2020 and it attracted half a million views within the first month of release.

Riya says her songs have a storyline about a tumultuous relationship starting with "Permission" , where the protagonist realises she doesn't have the energy to people who don't deserve it.

Then 'Don't Have The Time' sees her take control with a sassy number and 'Eye For An Eye' where she wants revenge and rightly so because she has been wronged.

Her biggest gig so far was to perform on the BBC Introducing stage at the Hundred in Headingley in 2023, followed by shows at Macron Stadium, Factory International, the Tate Museum and 02 Academy2 London

"It was unreal, I was like, this is what Beyonce feels like once you have performed to 30,000 people and I won't stop until I'm selling out my own stadium."

Riya has trained in opera and classical theatre but says her real love is pop.

Her sound is a mix of East meets West, with rhythmic tabla percussion or synth guitar with soaring vocal melodies.

Riya performing at Manchester International Festival Credit: MIF

The artist believes she is filling a gap in the market and writes and produces her music on her own label, RIYAYASH working with her brother Yash on her music videos, which she edits herself.

"Growing up I didn't see anybody like me in the industry and I would love for a young girl to say I would like to do that, just because she sees me following my dreams and I'm doing it".

She was one of 12 participants across Europe selected for the Music Cities Network LEC project, in Groningen, Manchester, Aarhus and Berlin to help artists to improve creatively and grow their networks.

Riya meeting industry figures at the legendary Abbey Road studio Credit: Yash Kalhan

She was picked to spend some time at the legendary Abbey Road studios, with the Amplify project.

The event offers masterclasses and workshops and support from producers and influential industry figures and Riya said it has "already opened doors for her with some exciting opportunities coming up."

Regularly featured by Rolling Stone India, Riya has filmed a number of her music videos in New Deli.

She also has support from the charity Youth Music, who have seen her start potential and she is on their definitive 'Ones to Watch' list for 2024.

Launched in 2021, the Youth Music NextGen Fund gives artists up to £2,500 to invest in their own projects and break down barriers in the industry.

Riya says the support is helping her create new music and her next goal is to produce her first album.

"My focus at the moment is to keep creating music that I am proud of and stars will align and things happen."

Riya featured in Rolling Stone magazine Credit: Rolling Stone

She has an up and coming show at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall and is doing an acoustic set live with a guitarist for GIGPIG.

Her growing fanbase in the UK, India and US certainly believe she has the talent and drive to perform to packed stadiums, with the world famous Madison Square Gardens top of her list.

