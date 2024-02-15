Armed police shut off roads in Bootle on Wednesday evening, 15 February, following reports of an incident involving three men.Officers closed off Stanley Road and Keble road following an unconfirmed report of a disturbance involving three men.Police put a containment around a premises on Stanley Road at 6pm and officers entered the property around 10pm to carry out a search.

Officers carried out a search of a property on Stanley Road. Credit: Liverpool Echo

An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident and house-to-house and CCTV enquiries to identify and locate the men involved are being carried out in the local area.One man seen leaving the building earlier was detained at the scene.

A 37-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been taken into custody for questioning.

Police put a containment around a premises on Stanley Road. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: "I would like to thank the public, and in particular the residents and businesses on Stanley Road, for their patience while the incident is being dealt with."We are keen to hear from anyone in the area who may have seen anything which in hindsight may seem suspicious, and anyone who could have dash cam or mobile phone footage which would assist our investigation."Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting 24000173975.