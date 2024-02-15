The chairman of Oldham Athletic has completed an epic 3,000 mile row across the Atlantic Ocean, raising more than a quarter of a million pounds.

Frank Rothwell, 73, set off from the Canary Islands on 12 December and finally arrived in Antigua at 13:35 GMT 17:35 after two months at sea.

It was the second time he has undertaken "the world's toughest row" after he being declared the oldest person to complete the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in 2021 at the age of 70.

Frank decided to undertake the challenge once more in honour of his brother-in-law Roger, who passed away during his first row, and close friend Phill, both of whom died from Alzheimers.

All the money raised will go towards Alzheimers Research UK.

The chairman's progress has been documented online with well wishers taking to social media to spur their "hero" on.

Nick Setters said: "True Pride of Oldham is Frank not enough adjectives to describe the positive mind set to row so far at 73 simply incredible. "Having lost my dad, mum in law and aunt to Alzheimer’s anything that gives hope to others is a worthwhile cause."

Andy O'Brien added: "Not all superheroes wear capes. But this is the only one who wears a flat cap. Come on Frank."

There were some home straight nerves when, on the last day of Frank's challenge, he had fallen asleep and drifted slightly off course.

After a "very emotional morning", his family managed to reach him and set him back on course.

In 2021, his first rowing challenge was nominated for Granada Reports Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year.