Preston North End have been charged by the Football Association (FA) after two alleged incidents of 'offensive' and discriminatory chanting by fans.

The first charge came after Preston's 3-1 EFL Championship match against Huddersfield in December 2023.

The FA said that in the first three minutes of Preston's EFL Championship game, the club "failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion".

An FA spokesperson said: “Preston North End have been charged with misconduct in relation to crowd control at both their EFL Championship game against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday 12 December 2023 and Emirates FA Cup tie against Chelsea on Saturday 6 January 2024."

The second charge relates to their 4-0 FA Cup defeat by Chelsea in January 2024.

The FA continued: “It’s also alleged that the club failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion during the 42nd minute of the Emirates FA Cup tie and do not use words or otherwise behave in a way which is improper and/or offensive and/or abusive and/or indecent and/or insulting, with an express or implied reference to sexual orientation.”

Preston have until Wednesday 21 February to respond to the charges.