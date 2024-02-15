Union nurse members in the Isle of Man have voted to accept a 6% pay rise, offered by Manx Care.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing were surveyed between 31 January and 14 February 2024 on the latest pay offer which dates back to last April.

A total of 75% of voting members accepted while 25% rejected the terms.

Estephanie Dunn, Director for the RCN in the North West, said: “Thank you to thosemembers who took the time to vote, it’s really important that we have a strong voice so that our response is clear to the employer.

“I am pleased that we have reached a resolution quickly to this offer however, we now await the results of the other union surveys to see if the majority has accepted.

"We now must see our members receive this pay rise as soon as possible.”

The pay agreement will be applied once all the unions have concluded their results.

Despite agreeing to the pay conditions, the RCN has expressed concern over the lack of clarity in whether it will include back-pay for nurses who left Manx Care before the offered was made.

Ms Dunn has encouraged those who left Manx Care from April 2023 to submit an appeal to allow themselves to be considered for back-pay in the time they worked there.

She said: "They have worked the hours and deserve to be paid at the full rate they should have been paid anyway, plus any pension contributions, had this offer been received and accepted before the pay year commenced.”

Manx Care has set up an appeal process so individual cases can be considered for back-pay.

However, staff must still have a connection with the trust such as bank work, to be eligible.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...