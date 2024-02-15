White smoke has forced people to evacuate a brand new Tesco store just hours after it opened for the first time on the Isle of Man.

The supermarket chain acquired nine shops from Shoprite, who have been on the Island for more than 50 years, in October 2023 - increasing their number of stores by 900%.

But h ours after the opening, customers were told to evacuate the building as a considerable amount of white smoke travelled throughout the store.

Play Brightcove video

The new store was closed for a few minutes as the issue was solved.

To mark the opening of the store, Tesco welcomed customers by cutting a red ribbon on Arbory Street, in Castleton, at 8am.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: "Customers were asked to leave the store for a few minutes this morning after an alarm was accidentally triggered and needed to be reset.

"The new Tesco Express in Castletown, Isle of Man is open and trading as normal."

Before the acquisition of the Shoprite stores in October, Tesco owned one store on the Island in Douglas.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…