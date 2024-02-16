Detectives investigating the murder of Lenny Scott in Skelmersdale are continuing to appeal for information – a week after he was shot and killed.

Lancashire Police have released CCTV footage which officers say shows his killer leaving the scene of the shooting on a bike.

A murder investigation was launched on Thursday 8 February, after Lenny, 33, was shot outside a gym on Peel Road.

He was found with gunshot wounds and later died in hospital.

Police say after the shooting, the suspect made off on a bike, thought to be either an e-bike or scrambler bike, wearing black clothing with an orange high-vis jacket.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have noticed anyone matching this description, or have seen any abandoned bikes in the area, to get in touch with them.

A 25-year-old man from Liverpool who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Police want to hear from anyone who has CCTV or any dashcam footage from within the area. Credit: Lancashire Police

Detective Supt Gareth Willis, Lancashire Constabulary’s Head of Major Crime, said: "It’s now a week since Lenny Scott was shot and killed and my thoughts are still very much with his loved ones at this time.

"Since last Thursday we have had a team of officers and staff working around the clock to understand what happened, identify the people responsible and get justice for Lenny’s family.

"While we do at this stage believe that Lenny was the intended target of this shooting what we do not know yet is why he was targeted. We are keeping an open mind about the motive for what can only be described as a cruel and cold-blooded assassination, and I would appeal to anyone who may have information about why this has happened to get in touch.

"We are also continuing to appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious either on the day of the shooting or in the days or even weeks beforehand. This could be a suspicious character or vehicle that seemed out of place or unusual. Have you seen any burnt out vehicles or discarded clothing? Please come and talk to us so we can look into it.

"I would also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV or any dashcam footage from within the area defined on the map between 5pm and 8pm last Thursday, 8 February.

"We believe there may have been a number of people in and around the car park at around the time of the shooting who have not yet spoken to police, and I would urge those people to come forward.

"You may think that the information isn’t significant but if you do know anything, however small or unimportant you think it is, please come and tell us and we can be the judge. The information you hold may fit into a bigger jigsaw and provide one of the pieces we need to help identify who did this."

