A five-year-old child has been left with 'life-changing injuries' after being mauled by a dog.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident on Broad Lane, in Rochdale, at around 2:40pm on Sunday, 11 February.

Greater Manchester Police responded to 'reports of a dog bite at an address'.

Officers say child was rushed to hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are believed to be life-changing.The dog was 'safely recovered' by specialist police officers. No arrests have been made and officers are continue to make enquiries into the incident.Eyewitnesses reported seeing an air ambulance land on nearby Balderstone Park on Sunday afternoon.

Multiple police cars were spotted stationed on the road near the junction with Oldham Road.In a statement, a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "On Sunday 11 February 2024, at around 2.40pm, officers were called to reports of a dog bite at an address on Broad Lane, Rochdale.

"A five-year-old child received serious injuries that required hospital treatment, with these injuries thought to be life-changing."The dog was safely recovered by specialist police officers. No arrests have been made at present and enquiries are ongoing at this stage."