Sir Tony Lloyd's funeral is taking place in Stretford, Manchester.

Hundreds of people from across the political spectrum have gathered for the funeral of veteran MP Sir Tony Lloyd who has died at the age of 73.

The Rochdale and Manchester Central MP passed away on 17 January after announcing that he was suffering from an incurable form of leukaemia.

Sir Tony, who had represented the constituency since 2017 and was first elected an MP in 1983, had been receiving chemotherapy and passed away "surrounded by his family”.

Former Labour leader and Prime Minister Gordon Brown and present leader Sir Keir Starmer are among mourners who gathered to say a final farewell to 'Mr Greater Manchester'.

Sir Keir Starmer, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Gordon Brown arrive at the funeral of Sir Tony Lloyd. Credit: PA Images

No flowers are requested but instead donations to honour Sir Tony to Blood Cancer UK, the Bumblebee Conservation Trust and UNICEF UK.

Sir Tony's wicker coffin arrived at the church adorned with purple and white flowers,

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner delivered the eulogy at St Hugh Of Lincoln R C Church, in Stretford, Manchester.

"Tony was not just a politician, he was guided by a deep sense of duty", Rayner said.

Sir Tony was first elected to represent Stretford in 1983 and also served as MP for Manchester Central following boundary changes.

Sir Tony's coffin was made from wicker and covered in purple and white flowers. Credit: PA Images

He would go on to serve in the influential position as chair of the parliamentary Labour Party between 2006 and 2012 before standing down from Parliament to successfully contest the election for police and crime commissioner for Greater Manchester.

Sir Tony returned for a second stint in the Commons and represented Rochdale from 2017.

The MP's family said he died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on 17 January.

In a statement posted on the Labour MP’s account on X, formerly Twitter, they said: “We are absolutely devastated to announce the death of Sir Tony Lloyd MP, our beloved ‘Joe,’ ‘Dad’ and ‘Grandad’.

Sir Tony's funeral has taken place in Stretford. Credit: ITV News

“He died peacefully this morning surrounded by his family, as was his wish.”

His family said the 73-year-old had been “working until a few days before his death” and that his “passion was helping others”.

They continued: “He devoted his life to serving and making a difference to the lives of those he met including his constituents, colleagues, friends, and family.

“We would like to thank all the dedicated doctors, nurses, healthcare assistants and other hospital staff who have provided him with care, as well as the blood and platelet donors who gave him an extra four years of life.”

