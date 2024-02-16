The body of a man has been discovered at a home where bomb disposal experts were deployed following the discovery of "replica guns."

Police and firefighters were called to Ashfield Road in Rochdale at around 1pm on 15 February, with a number of homes evacuated.They were first called to reports of concern for a person's welfare at a property. It is now understood a man was found dead inside his home by a family member.After officers arrived on the scene they discovered a number of what appeared to be weapons dating back to the Second World War inside the property.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit was called and a number of houses on the street were evacuated 'as a precaution'.The items found were later identified as replica guns. No further details on the dead man have been released at this stage.

N eighbours described their shock as the street was evacuated. One woman said: "They said to me: ’Go for your own safety’. It was chaos."Another neighbour who had left home to pick up her sister returned to find her house had been surrounded by police with her parents still inside - and unable to leave due to the cordon.She said: “It was scary and a shock." Her sister added: “We couldn’t get anywhere and no one was telling us anything. We were just stranded.”

Another resident discovered the news when her son called her at work. She was told the street was being evacuated and the 'bomb squad' was there.

The woman left work immediately, fearing for her 15-year-old granddaughter, who was inside the house.

She added: “I was scared. When my son rang me, she would have just come back from school. I dropped everything and rushed home.

"I rang her and told her to ‘just get out the house’. My worry was to get her out.”Firefighters were also called to the scene. The evacuation took place at around 4pm, but locals said officers first arrived on the scene earlier in the afternoon.

In an initial statement, a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) spokesperson said: "Responding to a concern for welfare at a property, officers discovered a large amount of suspicious items inside."

The spokesperson added homes were evacuated 'as a precaution', and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit was 'tasked to attend the scene and inspect the property'.In a further statement at around 6:30pm, a GMP spokesperson added: "A cordon around the Ashfield Road area of Rochdale has now been lifted."Thank you to residents for their co-operation while the emergency services carried out their duties. Police enquiries into this incident are ongoing."