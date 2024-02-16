Three more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was shot in the face.

Peter Hale, 50, was shot dead in Old Swan, in Liverpool, on 29 January 2024.

Emergency services were called to Haslingden Close at around 4:30pm on Monday, 29 January after reports a man had been shot inside a flat.

The 50-year-old was airfield to hospital with a serious gunshot injury to his face. H e died in hospital.

A 38-year-old man from Garston was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

Two others were arrested earlier, a 49-year-old and 54-year-old woman, both from Garston were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both have been conditionally bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Jason Pye said: “Although we have made further arrests, our investigation is very much ongoing so we are still appealing for anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch.”

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.