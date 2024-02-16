A rare primate, that looks like a spider, has been born at Chester Zoo.

The baby Colombian black-headed spider monkey was spotted by zoo visitors while being cradled in the arms of new mum, Kiara.

The new little girl has been named Olive. Keepers say she will "cling to mum’s belly for a few months, before gaining enough confidence to start branching off on her own".

Spider monkeys get their name from their spider-like appearance thanks to their long, narrow limbs, long tails and black fur.

Their prehensile tails are often longer than their bodies, acting as an extra limb that wraps around branches and allows them to move freely while collecting food with their hands.

They are mainly found in Colombia and Panama in South America, but they are vulnerable to extinction, with more than 80% of the population having been lost in the last half of a century.

The species faces threats from hunting and the illegal wildlife trade, and the ongoing destruction of their rainforest home, driven mainly by agriculture, has caused severe habitat fragmentation.

Primatologists at the zoo are responsible for managing the co-ordinated efforts between European zoos that are working to boost numbers and safeguard the charismatic monkeys from disappearing altogether.

Mark Brayshaw, Head of Mammals at the conservation zoo, said: “Life as a baby spider monkey is very bumpy as these fascinating primates are incredibly agile, spending the majority of their time leaping between the treetops and using their tails to hang upside down while foraging for food.

"It’s fantastic to see Kiara cradling baby Olive closely and being so attentive.

"Olive will cling to mum’s belly for a few months, before gaining enough confidence to start branching off on her own and start exploring independently – which will be great to see.“Spider monkeys face huge survival challenges in the wild. In welcoming new life into the conservation breeding programme, we’re contributing to global efforts to secure a future for these highly endangered primates.

"In tandem with offering education, carrying out scientific research and improving public awareness, we hope to play our part in reversing their decline and ensuring the species thrives long into the future."