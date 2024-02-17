A man has been arrested on the M42 in the West Midlands after a taxi was "taken violently" at knifepoint in Salford following a four car crash.

A t around 9:20pm on Friday 16 February, police received reports of a car speeding along Regent Road, which resulted in a four vehicle collision.

Greater Manchester Police said a number of people were injured, thankfully not seriously, but the occupant of the car ran off.

Shortly after that a nearby taxi was "taken violently" with the driver threatened with a knife and told to hand over the keys before the taxi was driven towards Manchester city centre.

GMP’s Specialist Operations branch scoured the area for the suspect and vehicle.

Later that evening, at around 11pm it was stopped down in the West Midlands on the M42 after being sighted on the M6.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He is in the process of being transferred to GMP custody for questioning.

