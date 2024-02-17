Burnley radio presenter and former I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here star Jordan North has posted a message on social media following his shock exit from BBC Radio, thanking his listeners and workmates.

On Friday 16 February, Radio 1 announced Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing would be replacing Jordan on the drive-time slot from Monday 4 March.

The station also posted an announcement that it was saying "goodbye to Jordan North."

Radio 1 made this announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday 16 February Credit: X: BBCR1PressOffice

On Saturday 17 February, Jordan, who grew up in Burnley, broke his silence with his own post on Instagram.

Accompanied by a number of photographs from his time at Radio 1, he wrote: "I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank all my wonderful colleagues / talented producers at Radio 1 who many I consider to be friends for life and will miss greatly, you’ve all reached out to me over the past 24 hours and it really has meant a lot."

He thanked everyone he's worked with over the years, including his co-host Vick Hope, calling her his "partner in crime".

Jordan also thanked his listeners, adding: "MOST IMPORTANTLY the biggest of thank yous to the fantastic listeners who have been really generous and always made me feel welcome, your kind words & messages have been so lovely, THANK YOU SO MUCH.

I’ll be back soon, and can’t wait to see you all again."

Jordan broke his silence with a post on Instagram Credit: Instagram: Jordan North

Jordan has not given the reasons for his departure, or said where he would be going, but there are reports he is joining the Capital FM breakfast team.

Jordan, 34, had worked at Radio 1 for 10 years, but his radio career stretches way back with stints at Blackpool Pleasure Beach's in-house radio station, Capital Manchester, and Lancashire radio station Rock FM.

In 2020, he won the hearts of the nation when he took part in the twentieth series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in a castle in North Wales.

Jordan screamed 'Happy place, Turf Moor" to get him through the trials during I'm a Celeb in 2020 Credit: ITV

He finished second, but during the show, he became the country's most well known Burnley fan, when during one of the challenges, when he was scared, he told himself to think of his "happy place, Turf Moor" the home of his beloved Burnley FC.

Burnley Football Club tweeted the mantra, and #HappyPlaceTurfMoor trended on Twitter.

It also led to a flurry of reporters heading up to East Lancashire to find out exactly how happy people at Turf Moor were, including ITV Granada Reports' David Chisnall.

Jordan's motto raised thousands of pounds for charity, unbeknown to him whilst he was in the castle.

T-shirts emblazoned with his words went on sale and flew off the shelves, with the proceeds from the sales going to a local hospice that cared for his uncle.

